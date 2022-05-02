Align in pact for accelerated share buybacks; CEO to buy $2 million common stock
May 02, 2022 6:51 AM ETAlign Technology, Inc. (ALGN)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Tempe, Arizona-based medical device firm Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) has announced an accelerated share repurchase agreement with Citibank, under which the company expects to buy back $200 million of its common stock.
- In addition, the company disclosed that its President and CEO Joe Hogan planned to personally purchase $2 million of its common stock.
- The buyback agreement is line with a stock repurchase program introduced by Align (ALGN) in May last year.
- Per the terms of the deal, the clear aligner maker will pay $200 million to Citi initially for the initial delivery of nearly 552,000 of its common stock.
- The final transaction related to the agreement is expected to occur no later than July 26, 2022, the company added in a regulatory filing.
- Align (ALGN) shares crashed last week after the company’s quarterly financials fell short of Street forecasts for the first time in seven quarters amid an unfavorable operating environment.