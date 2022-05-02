Advanced Drainage Systems acquires Cultec, Inc.
May 02, 2022 6:54 AM ETAdvanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) announced the acquisition of Cultec, Inc.
- Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- Scott Barbour, President and Chief Executive Officer of ADS said, “Today, Cultec designs and sells plastic chambers and related products into the stormwater and on-site septic markets. Their products expand ADS’ portfolio of solutions, enabling us to meet the growing and evolving needs of our customers. In addition to a complementary portfolio of products, we share similar values, including our common commitment to protecting the world’s most precious resource, water. We welcome the entire Cultec team to ADS and look forward to our partnership moving forward.”
- Founded by Bob DiTullio Sr. in 1986, Cultec is a family-owned plastic stormwater and septic chamber company headquartered in Brookfield, Connecticut.