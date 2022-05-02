Many tech firms and other companies embraced remote work during the pandemic, only to wean off the model in favor of a hybrid approach or a return to the office once the initial waves of COVID-19 subsided. Not Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB). The home rental provider that changed the way people travel just announced a policy that will allow its employees to live and work from anywhere, calling it the "predominant way companies will work in 10 years from now." The plan:

1. You can work from home or the office - whatever works best for you.

2. You can move anywhere in the country, like from San Francisco to Nashville, and your compensation won't change.

3. You have the flexibility to live and work in 170 countries for up to 90 days a year in each location.

4. We'll meet up regularly for team gatherings. Most employees will connect in person every quarter for about a week at a time (some more frequently).

5. To pull this off, we'll operate off of a multi-year roadmap with two major product releases a year, which will keep us working in a highly coordinated way.

Quote: "We had the most productive two-year period in our company's history - all while working remotely," noted CEO Brian Chesky. "Two decades ago, Silicon Valley startups popularized open floor plans and on-site perks. Today's startups have embraced flexibility and remote work." Companies will also be at a "significant disadvantage if they limit their talent pool to a commuting radius around their offices. The best people live everywhere."

Human connection? "The most meaningful connections happen in person. Zoom is great for maintaining relationships, but it's not the best way to deepen them. And some creative work is best done in the same room. The right solution should combine the efficiency of Zoom with the meaningful human connection that happens when people come together. Our design attempts to combine the best of both worlds."