Global Payments Non-GAAP EPS of $2.07 beats by $0.03, revenue of $1.95B in-line

May 02, 2022 6:59 AM ETGlobal Payments Inc. (GPN)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Global Payments press release (NYSE:GPN): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.07 beats by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $1.95B (+7.7% Y/Y) in-line.
  • For FY2022, the company continues to expect adjusted net revenue to be in a range of $8.42B to $8.50B, reflecting growth of 9% to 10% Y/Y vs. consensus of $8.45B; Adjusted EPS to be in a range of $9.45 to $9.67, reflecting growth of 16% to 19% vs. consensus of $9.52.
  • The company is raising expectation for annual adjusted operating margin for 2022 to expand by up to 125 basis points (up to 175 basis points excluding acquisitions), an increase from the prior outlook of up to 100 basis points (up to 150 basis points excluding acquisitions).
