G-III Apparel to purchase remaining 81% interest in Karl Lagerfeld brand for $210M
May 02, 2022 7:00 AM ETG-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- G-III Apparel (NASDAQ:GIII) entered into an agreement to purchase the remaining 81% interest in famed fashion brand Karl Lagerfeld for €200M ($210M) in an all-cash transaction.
- The company will purchase the additional stake in the brand from a group of private and public investors, led by Fred Gehring of Amlon Capital BV.
- Currently, G-III owns 19% of the brand and, through this transaction, will become the sole owner of the Karl Lagerfeld brand.
- "Since acquiring a stake in the brand in 2015, G-III has built Karl Lagerfeld into an important and rapidly growing part of our North American business. Importantly, the addition of this iconic fashion brand to the G-III portfolio advances several of our key priorities, namely an increase in the direct ownership of brands and their licensing opportunities and further diversification of our global presence," chairman & CEO Morris Goldfarb commented.
- The brand is believed to have a retail sales opportunity in excess of $2B (or annual net revenue potential of ~$1B) with a near-term expansion strategy focuses on growth in geographic regions through both owned and partner-operated channels.
- The acquisition adds ~$200M in initial annual sales; combined with company's revenues of $175M in its FY22 year ended Jan.31, 2022, from its existing Karl Lagerfeld business in North America, this acquisition will result in a business expected to generate an initial annual revenue base of ~$375M.
- The acquisition is expected to be modestly accretive in GIII's FY23 ending Jan.31, 2023 and incrementally more accretive thereafter.
- The transaction is expected to close in Q2 or Q3 of FY23.