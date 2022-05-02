Bath & Body Works gains after attracting bull rating from Cowen

May 02, 2022 7:02 AM ETBath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Financial stock market graph. Selective focus.

Diego Thomazini/iStock via Getty Images

Cowen upgraded Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) to an Outperform rating after having it slotted at Market Perform. The firm turned constructive on BBWI with a new analyst assigned coverage on the retailer.

Cowen noted that BBWI is better off than many peers in terms of supply chain battles with about 80% of its sourcing from the U.S.

"We like BBWI’s growth prospects relative to valuation and long-term advantages based on product innovation, customer retention, and efficient marketing spend," noted analyst Jonna Kim.

On the macro front, the mall stock is given a strong chance to combat inflation headwinds.

"BBWI also has a proven track record of navigating through macro challenges, and is well positioned to fare better in the current environment," added Kim.

Shares of Bath & Body Works (BBWI) rose 1.91% in premarket trading to $53.90 to push back over the 50-day moving average.

Bath & Body Works (BBWI) is expected to post earnings sometimes around May 20.

