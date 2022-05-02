Ceragon Networks Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.02 beats by $0.01, revenue of $70.3M misses by $0.94M
May 02, 2022 7:04 AM ETCeragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Ceragon Networks press release (NASDAQ:CRNT): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.02 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $70.3M (+2.9% Y/Y) misses by $0.94M.
- Shares +7.85% PM.
Outlook: We continue to target revenue growth in 2022. Assuming an improvement in the components, supply chain and shipping drawbacks, we now expect yearly revenue to be between $300-$315 million vs consensus of $312.38M. Improvement in our gross margin is expected only during the second half of the year, assuming gradual improvement in our supply chain and shipping constrains and costs.