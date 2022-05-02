Alliance Resource Partners GAAP EPS of $0.28 misses by $0.32, revenue of $460.9M misses by $11.63M; updates FY22 guidance
May 02, 2022 7:05 AM ETAlliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Alliance Resource Partners press release (NASDAQ:ARLP): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.28 misses by $0.32.
- Revenue of $460.9M (+44.7% Y/Y) misses by $11.63M.
- EBITDA also increased 61.5% in the 2022 Quarter to $152.3M compared to $94.3M in the 2021 Quarter.
- ARLP ended the 2022 Quarter with total coal inventory of 1.6 million tons, representing a decrease of 0.2 million tons compared to the end of the 2021 Quarter and an increase of 1.0 million tons compared to the end of the Sequential Quarter.
- 2022 Full Year Guidance: Coal Operations Total Sales Tons of 35.5M — 37.0M; coal sales price per ton sold of $54.00 — $63.00; Capital expenditures of $220M — $240M.