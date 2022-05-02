Affiliated Managers Non-GAAP EPS of $4.65 beats by $0.31, revenue of $607.3M misses by $55.5M
May 02, 2022 7:07 AM ETAffiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Affiliated Managers press release (NYSE:AMG): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $4.65 beats by $0.31.
- Revenue of $607.3M (+8.6% Y/Y) misses by $55.5M.
- CEO comment: “Looking ahead, the current environment presents unique opportunities for continued growth given the diversity of AMG's business, the quality of our Affiliates, and our strong and flexible capital position. As AMG's partnership approach continues to resonate strongly with the highest-quality partner-owned investment firms, we are confident in our ability to generate additional shareholder value over time through the disciplined execution of our strategy—including through investments in new and existing Affiliates, as well as our value-added strategic capabilities."