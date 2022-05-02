Axsome Therapeutics GAAP EPS of -$1.03 misses by $0.03

May 02, 2022 7:09 AM ETAxsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Axsome Therapeutics press release (NASDAQ:AXSM): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$1.03 misses by $0.03.
  • At March 31, 2022, Axsome had $84.7M of cash compared to $86.5M at December 31, 2021.
  • The company believes that its current cash, along with the remaining committed capital from the $300M term loan facility, is sufficient to fund anticipated operations into 2024, based on the current operating plan, which includes the potential launch of AXS-05 in MDD, and the acquisition and commercialization of Sunosi.
  • AXSM expects that its operating expenses will increase year over year as it continues to build out the commercial function and further advance its pipeline. 
