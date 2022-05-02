Sage, Biogen begin rolling submission with FDA for zuranolone to treat depression

May 02, 2022 7:18 AM ETSage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE), BIIBBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor

  • Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) and Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) began a rolling submission of a new drug application (NDA) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for approval of zuranolone to treat major depressive disorder (MDD).
  • The companies said zuranolone is an investigational two-week, once-daily oral drug being developed for MDD and postpartum depression (PPD).
  • The companies added that they have submitted the nonclinical module of the NDA to the FDA and plan to file the remaining components in H2 2022.
  • Data from completed studies, LANDSCAPE and NEST, including data from an ongoing open-label study SHORELINE, of zuranolone in MDD, and information from the completed clinical pharmacology studies, will comprise the full submission package, the companies said in a May 2 release.
  • Sage (SAGE) and Biogen (BIIB) plan to submit an associated NDA filing for PPD in H1 2023.
  • Zuranolone received the FDA's fast track designation for MDD in 2017 and the breakthrough therapy designation in 2018.
