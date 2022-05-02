Mohawk Industries shakes off bear rating from Bank of America after strong earnings

Bank of America upgraded Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) to a Neutral rating after having it slotted at Underperform.

The firm said it pulled away from a bearish view to reflect earnings changes and a stronger pricing outlook amid the inflationary environment, although it fell short of flipping all the way to a bull on the stock.

Analyst Rafe Jadrosich: "Mohawk continues to face macro and inflationary headwinds, but we see limited downside to consensus estimates as Mohawk realizes significant price increases. MHK trades at a discount to its historical valuation and is the most inexpensive stock in our building products universe. MHK also has a healthy free cash flow yield (8%) and will continue to return capital to shareholders via share repurchase."

The firm's price objective on MHK of $150 is 5.5X the 2023 EV/EBITDA estimate, which is called below the low-end of MHK’s historical trading range given macro headwinds.

Mohawk Industries was a bigger gainer on April 30 after knocking out a record sales report.