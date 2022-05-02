Healthcare Realty Trust and Healthcare Trust of America updates on strategic combination
May 02, 2022 7:17 AM ETHealthcare Trust of America, Inc. (HTA), HRBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) and Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) updated on its earlier announced $18B strategic combination, creating the preeminent medical office building REIT.
- Both the companies have received letters of intent from, and are in advanced negotiations with, three institutional investors for a combination of joint ventures and asset sales totaling $1.7B at a weighted average cap rate of ~4.8%.
- Net proceeds from these transactions would be ~$1.6B.
- The transactions may occur in separate tranches whose proceeds will be used to fund the $1.1B special cash dividend to HTA stockholders and also accretively fund future growth for the combined company.
- Healthcare Realty and HTA have secured initial commitments for amended and restated credit facilities - a $1.5B revolving credit facility, a $1.5B of term loans, including $650 million of new capacity, a $1.1B asset sale term loan to replace the transaction bridge loan commitment.
- Definitive merger documents are expected to be executed by mid-May.
- HR shares trading 1.6% higher premarket.