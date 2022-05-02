Healthcare Realty Trust and Healthcare Trust of America updates on strategic combination

  • Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) and Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) updated on its earlier announced $18B strategic combination, creating the preeminent medical office building REIT.
  • Both the companies have received letters of intent from, and are in advanced negotiations with, three institutional investors for a combination of joint ventures and asset sales totaling $1.7B at a weighted average cap rate of ~4.8%.
  • Net proceeds from these transactions would be ~$1.6B.
  • The transactions may occur in separate tranches whose proceeds will be used to fund the $1.1B special cash dividend to HTA stockholders and also accretively fund future growth for the combined company.
  • Healthcare Realty and HTA have secured initial commitments for amended and restated credit facilities - a $1.5B revolving credit facility, a $1.5B of term loans, including $650 million of new capacity, a $1.1B asset sale term loan to replace the transaction bridge loan commitment.
  • Definitive merger documents are expected to be executed by mid-May.
  • HR shares trading 1.6% higher premarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.