May 02, 2022 7:21 AM ETSandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND)GLCNF, GLNCYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment

nugget gold

bodnarchuk/iStock via Getty Images

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) announces two acquisitions valued at US$1.1B on Monday that it says will substantially increase its scale and size, cementing the company's status as "the largest, highest growth and most liquid mid-tier royalty and streaming company.

Sandstorm Gold (SAND) said it agreed to buy Nomad Royalty in an all-share transaction valued at US$590M (C$755M), and agreed to acquire nine royalties and one stream from BaseCore Metals for US$525M in cash and stock.

Nomad owns a portfolio of 20 royalty and stream assets, of which seven are on currently producing mines; in 2021, the portfolio contributed $27M in revenue and ~16K gold equiv. oz.

BaseCore­­­ is an entity equally owned by affiliates of Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) (OTCPK:GLNCY) and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board that holds a portfolio that includes 10 royalty and stream assets, of which three are on currently producing assets.

Sandstorm (SAND) said it expects FY 2022 production to come in 22% higher than previously expected, reaching 80K-85K gold equiv. oz. from 65K-70K gold equiv. oz., which it believes will rise by 55% to 155K oz. in 2025.

Sandstorm (SAND) recently reported quarterly records for revenues and gold equiv. oz.

