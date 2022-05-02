U.S.-based Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) and Chinese pharmaceutical company Junshi Biosciences (OTCPK:SHJBF) announced on Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) rejected the marketing application for PD-1 inhibitor, toripalimab in nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Issuing a so-called complete response letter for the Biologics License Application (BLA), the FDA has requested a “quality process change” that the companies said could be “readily addressable.”

Plans are underway to resubmit the BLA by mid-summer 2022. However, the FDA has indicated that the review for a resubmitted BLA would take six months as travel restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic in China have hampered onsite inspections.

“We plan to first meet with the FDA and directly thereafter to resubmit the BLA. The FDA has indicated that the existing toripalimab clinical data are supportive of the BLA submission,” remarked Coherus (CHRS) Chief Executive, Denny Lanfear.

