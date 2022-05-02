AlerisLife picks CFO for interim president & CEO role until operational review completed

May 02, 2022 7:24 AM ETAlerisLife Inc. (ALR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • AlerisLife (NASDAQ:ALR) named Jeff Leer as interim president & CEO, effective May 1; he has served as EVP, CFO and treasurer of the company since 2019 and he will continue to see these responsibilities.
  • r. Leer succeeds Katie Potter, who resigned as President & CEO, effective Apr.30, 2022.
  • The company announced that its board has engaged the healthcare consulting group of Alvarez & Marsal to conduct a comprehensive operational review.
  • The board does not intend to commence a search for a permanent CEO until A&M's operational review is completed.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.