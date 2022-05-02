AlerisLife picks CFO for interim president & CEO role until operational review completed
- AlerisLife (NASDAQ:ALR) named Jeff Leer as interim president & CEO, effective May 1; he has served as EVP, CFO and treasurer of the company since 2019 and he will continue to see these responsibilities.
- r. Leer succeeds Katie Potter, who resigned as President & CEO, effective Apr.30, 2022.
- The company announced that its board has engaged the healthcare consulting group of Alvarez & Marsal to conduct a comprehensive operational review.
- The board does not intend to commence a search for a permanent CEO until A&M's operational review is completed.