May 02, 2022
- Saia press release (NASDAQ:SAIA): Q1 GAAP EPS of $2.98 beats by $0.26.
- Revenue of $661.2M (+36.6% Y/Y) beats by $27.4M.
- Operating ratio of 84.4 compared to 89.9 year ago.
- Saia Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Douglas Col added, “Our results continue to reflect the success we are having as we execute on our plan to raise our value proposition to our customers. As we add locations and get closer to our customers, we offer better coverage and a premium level of service. Our ability to provide this premium service enables us to charge a commensurate premium rate and is key to not only overcoming inflationary costs we face, but also to improving margins to continue the investments in our Company and our employees,” concluded Mr. Col.