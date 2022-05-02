Green Plains Partners GAAP EPS of $0.44, revenue of $19.1M

May 02, 2022 7:35 AM ETGreen Plains Partners LP (GPP)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Green Plains Partners press release (NASDAQ:GPP): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.44.
  • Revenue of $19.1M (-6.4% Y/Y).
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $12.6M and distributable cash flow of $11.2M compared with adjusted EBITDA of $13.8M and distributable cash flow of $11.7M for the same period in 2021.
  • Distribution coverage ratio of 1.06x, LTM distribution coverage ratio of 1.32x.
  • During the first quarter of 2022, Green Plains Inc.’s average production utilization rate was approximately 83.1% of capacity.
  • Ethanol throughput was 197.2 million gallons, which was below the contracted minimum volume commitment. 

