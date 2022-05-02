Airline bookings growth improved in the U.S. as strong pricing trends offset a slight deceleration in volume.

System net sales improved modestly this week to down -9.9% compared to the level seen in 2019 for the week ending April 24, per tracking data from Bank of America. That mark compares to down -10.5% for the prior week.

Bank of America said the recent round of airline companies that reported earnings last week consisted of a lot of the same commentary heard throughout the industry this spring on demand and the pricing environment being very strong.

So far, significant pushback from consumers on higher fares has not showed up in the reports on bookings. Domestic channel pricing is now up 8.6% from the level seen in 2019.

On the international front, volume improved to -14.8% vs. 2019. BofA noted that international bookings have steadily improved this year. The gap between international and domestic has narrowed from mid-teens to start the year to only low single digits as the international recovery is taking form. Corporate volume was also noted to improve in the latest tracking data.

Airline stocks to watch include American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL), Delta Airlines (DAL), Southwest Airlines (LUV), United Airlines (UAL), JetBlue (JBLU), Hawaiian Holdings (HA), Alaska Air Group (ALK), Allegiant Travel (ALGT), Spirit Airlines (SAVE), Mesa Airlines (MESA), SkyWest (SKYW), Sun Country Airlines (SNCY), and Frontier Group (ULCC).

See Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings across the airline sector.