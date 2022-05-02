NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) +6.4% pre-market after saying on Monday that Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY) agreed to purchase 1.75M metric tons/year for 15 years from the first two trains of the planned Rio Grande liquefied natural gas export project in Texas.

The project's first train is expected to begin commercial operations as early as 2026; the company said it expects to make a positive final investment decision on a minimum of two trains in this year's H2.

Last month, NextDecade (NEXT) announced a deal to sell 1.5M tons/year of LNG to Chinese energy company ENN under a 20-year contract.

NextDecade (NEXT) aims to reduce carbon emissions from Rio Grande LNG by more than 90% via carbon capture and storage, which it sees as the world's greenest LNG project.