NextDecade signs another deal for planned Rio Grande LNG export project

May 02, 2022 7:39 AM ETNextDecade Corporation (NEXT)ENGIYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Picture of LNG tanker in port at night.

MBPROJEKT_Maciej_Bledowski/iStock via Getty Images

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) +6.4% pre-market after saying on Monday that Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY) agreed to purchase 1.75M metric tons/year for 15 years from the first two trains of the planned Rio Grande liquefied natural gas export project in Texas.

The project's first train is expected to begin commercial operations as early as 2026; the company said it expects to make a positive final investment decision on a minimum of two trains in this year's H2.

Last month, NextDecade (NEXT) announced a deal to sell 1.5M tons/year of LNG to Chinese energy company ENN under a 20-year contract.

NextDecade (NEXT) aims to reduce carbon emissions from Rio Grande LNG by more than 90% via carbon capture and storage, which it sees as the world's greenest LNG project.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.