Endo buys sterile injectable drug candidates from Nevakar
May 02, 2022 7:49 AM ETEndo International plc (ENDP)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Endo Ventures Limited, a subsidiary of the specialty pharmaceutical company Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP), has purchased six differentiated, sterile injectable product candidates from Nevakar Injectables, a unit of Nevakar.
- Announcing the transaction, Nevakar said on Monday that the drugs sold under an asset sale agreement with Endo (ENDP) were in various stages of early development.
- Per the terms of the deal, Nevakar has received $35 million of upfront payment from Endo (ENDP) in return for the transfer of all rights and responsibilities linked to the candidates.
- The latest deal follows an exclusive licensing deal signed between the two companies in 2018, under which Nevakar licensed five sterile injectable products to Endo (ENDP).
- “We are pleased to continue our longstanding relationship with Endo, a respected pharmaceutical company with a significant and growing presence in sterile and critical care products,” noted Navneet Puri, Founder and Chairman of Nevakar.
In March, Nevakar announced the launch of ready-to-use Ephedrine Sulfate injection, a drug sold by Par Sterile Products unit of Endo (ENDP) following the 2018 agreement between the two firms.