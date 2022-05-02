Endo buys sterile injectable drug candidates from Nevakar

May 02, 2022 7:49 AM ETEndo International plc (ENDP)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments

Gratitude Concept With Heart Symbol

Eoneren/E+ via Getty Images

  • Endo Ventures Limited, a subsidiary of the specialty pharmaceutical company Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP), has purchased six differentiated, sterile injectable product candidates from Nevakar Injectables, a unit of Nevakar.
  • Announcing the transaction, Nevakar said on Monday that the drugs sold under an asset sale agreement with Endo (ENDP) were in various stages of early development.
  • Per the terms of the deal, Nevakar has received $35 million of upfront payment from Endo (ENDP) in return for the transfer of all rights and responsibilities linked to the candidates.
  • The latest deal follows an exclusive licensing deal signed between the two companies in 2018, under which Nevakar licensed five sterile injectable products to Endo (ENDP).
  • “We are pleased to continue our longstanding relationship with Endo, a respected pharmaceutical company with a significant and growing presence in sterile and critical care products,” noted Navneet Puri, Founder and Chairman of Nevakar.

  • In March, Nevakar announced the launch of ready-to-use Ephedrine Sulfate injection, a drug sold by Par Sterile Products unit of Endo (ENDP) following the 2018 agreement between the two firms.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.