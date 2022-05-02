JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) said it will improve its proposal to acquire Spirit Airlines to (NYSE:SAVE) $33 cash per share.

The airline company said the enhanced proposal offers Spirit shareholders both superior financial value and greater certainty than the Frontier transaction.

The new proposal includes a divestiture commitment in which JetBlue would agree to divest assets of JetBlue and Spirit up to a material adverse effect on Spirit, with a limited carve-out for actions that would adversely impact JetBlue’s Northeast Alliance with American Airlines.

A remedy package to address NEA and regulatory concerns includes the divestiture of all Spirit assets in New York and Boston so that JetBlue does not increase its presence in the airports covered by the NEA.

In addition, a reverse break-up fee for $200 million was offered to Spirit Airlines (SAVE) that would become payable to Spirit in the unlikely event the JetBlue transaction is not consummated for antitrust reasons.

Separately, Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) announced that its board has unanimously determined that the unsolicited proposal received from JetBlue Airways (JBLU) does not constitute a superior proposal to Frontier Airlines' (ULCC) offer. Under the terms of that merger agreement, Spirit equity holders would receive 1.9126 shares of Frontier plus $2.13 in cash for each existing Spirit share they own.

Shares of Spirit Airlines (SAVE) rose 2.33% in premarket trading to $24.18.

Sector watch: Read about the latest airline bookings data.