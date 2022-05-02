Camping World adds sixth facility in New York state
May 02, 2022
- Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) has inaugurated a SuperCenter in the Greater Rochester, New York area, marking its sixth full-service facility in the state.
- Located at 1000 Sanford Road North, the 44,603 sq ft facility includes 11,500 sq ft of retail space and 10 service bays.
- It will offer a wide range of new and used RVs from top manufacturers as well as a full assortment of RV and outdoor products and accessories and the entire portfolio of Good Sam products and services.