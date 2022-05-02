Axsome stock falls as FDA rejects migraine therapy AXS-07; Q1 net loss widens Y/Y

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) rejected Axsome Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:AXSM) application seeking approval of migraine therapy AXS-07, citing the need for additional data related to the manufacturing process.

The company said the FDA's complete response letter did not identify or raise any concerns about the clinical efficacy or safety data in its new drug application (NDA) and the U.S. drug regulator did not request any new clinical trials to support the approval of AXS-07.

Axsome (AXSM) said that the main reasons given by the the FDA are related to chemistry, manufacturing, and controls (CMC) considerations.

The FDA letter identified the need for additional CMC data pertaining to the drug product and manufacturing process, Axsome said in a May 2 release.

Axsome added that it believes that the issues raised by the FDA are addressable and intends to provide potential timing for a resubmission following consultation with the regulator.

The company noted that its NDA, for AXS-07 for the acute treatment of migraine, was backed by data from two phase 3 trials — MOMENTUM and INTERCEPT — which showed statistically significant reduction of migraine pain with AXS-07 compared to placebo and active controls.

First Quarter Performance: Separately, the company reported its Q1 results.

Q1 net loss widened to -$39.63M, compared to -29.3M in Q1 2021. The company said the net loss for the current period included $7.6M of non-cash stock compensation expense compared to $3.7M in the comparable period.

Research and development (R&D) expenses were ~$12.59M, compared to ~$16.6M in Q1 2021. The decrease was driven by expenses related to an NDA filing which occurred in Q1 2021.

General and administrative expenses rose to $25.7M, compared to $11.2M in Q1 2021.

At March 31, 2022 Axsome had $84.7M in cash compared to $86.5M at Dec. 31, 2021.

Outlook:

"Axsome is poised to transform into a commercial entity potentially as early as this month, a direct result of our dedicated team's focused execution. Between pending FDA action on our NDA for AXS-05 in depression and the expected closing of our acquisition of Sunosi, Axsome is well-positioned to potentially make two important new medicines available to patients living with serious CNS disorders in the coming months," said Axsome (AXSM) CEO Herriot Tabuteau.

Axsome (AXSM) said it believes that its current cash, along with the remaining committed capital from a $300M term loan facility, is sufficient to fund anticipated operations into 2024.

Axsome (AXSM) also expects its operating expenses to increase Y/Y as it continues to build out its commercial function and advance its pipeline.

