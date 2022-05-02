Lawson's TestEquity acquires electrical test equipment group that could add $110M in sales
May 02, 2022 7:59 AM ETLawson Products, Inc. (LAWS)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) stated Monday that TestEquity has completed the acquisition of Interworld Highway for $55M payable through credit facility.
- The acquisition brings in Interworld's electrical testing equipment brand, TEquipment as well as interactive touch technology business - Touchboards.
- “I am thrilled to partner with TEquipment and the other Interworld brands to build on our robust foundation and expertise in test and measurement solutions,” said Russ Frazee, CEO of TestEquity. “This strategic acquisition is expected to be immediately earnings accretive to TestEquity and to our parent company, Lawson."
- Synergies: Lawson said the business is anticipated to generate annual sales of more than $110M, annual adjusted EBITDA in excess of $7M and be accretive to its current year earnings.
- LAWS stock is up 3% in premarket trading.
