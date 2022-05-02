Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) said Monday a New Orleans jury awarded it nearly $94M in damages on April 29 in its long-running court battle against Praxair/Linde (NYSE:LIN), one of the industrial gas suppliers to the Geismar, Louisiana, MDI manufacturing site.

Total damages awarded will exceed $125M after the court applies the appropriate amount of interest.

Huntsman said the jury found Praxair/Linde "repeatedly breached its promises to Huntsman and that those breaches directly caused Huntsman substantial financial damages."

The jury verdict, which could be appealed, marks the second substantial damages award Huntsman has won in the past seven months, after winning more than $600M against Albemarle in October.