Cargojet carries revenue higher, forecasts opportunities ahead for air cargo

May 02, 2022 8:06 AM ETCargojet Inc. (CGJTF)By: Kevin P. Curran, SA News Editor

Cargojet, Ottawa, Airport, Canada, Sky Scene

LIVINUS/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Cargojet Inc. (OTCPK:CGJTF) is counting on growth in air cargo for continued growth in 2022.

The Canadian air cargo carrier marked a net loss of C$56.4 million, down notably from net income of C$89.4 million in 2021, while revenues accelerated to C$233.6 million from C$160.3 million in the year prior. The release explained that the net loss was primarily driven by a warrant valuation loss. Excluding this impact, net income for the quarter was stated at C$30.4 million.

Management said that global supply chains remain volatile, but highlighted plans to execute and navigate the current “large-scale dislocation” between demand and supply.

"Ever since March 2020, we have been constantly adapting to the changing air-cargo landscape,: CEO Dr. Ajay Virmani said. “Recent geopolitical events have further added pressure on the already strained traditional supply chains but they are also creating new opportunities for air-cargo.”

He suggested that the company is positioned well to take advantage of that dynamic as a result of recent acquisitions and technology investments. The turn in fortunes forecast by management would reverse a shaky 2022 thus far, as shares have declined about 19% after a sharp pullback in April.

