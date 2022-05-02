Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A) (BRK.B) 98-year-old vice chairman and business partner of Warren Buffett, Charlie Munger, at the conglomerate's annual meeting, criticized Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) again, saying the stock-trading app continued to lose ground after going public in July 2021.

"It was pretty obvious something like that was going to happen," he said during the Q&A portion of the annual meeting. "All the short-term gambling and big commissions and hidden kickbacks and so on and so on. It was disgusting."

Robinhood's (HOOD) model is based on payment for order flow, rather than charge brokerage commissions. Instead, it transfers its orders to high-speed trading firms, which pay the company for the orders.

Robinhood (HOOD) shares are dipping 0.7% in Monday premarket trading. The stock fell 2.8% on Friday after its Q1 average revenue per user disappointed investors.

The stock and crypto trading app firm that says its purpose is to "democratize investing" responded to the criticism. "It is tiresome witnessing Mr. Munger mischaracterize a platform and customer base he knows nothing about," a Robinhood (HOOD) spokeswoman said in a written statement to the Wall Street Journal. "He should just say what he really means: unless you look, think, and act like him, you cannot and should not be an investor."

Robinhood's (HOOD) response was similar to jabs made by Munger at Berkshire's (BRK.B) 2021 annual meeting.

Much of the 2022 annual meeting focused on the company's brisk investment activity within a three-week period in Q1 2022.