Bitfarms reports 15% growth in average daily mined BTC in April

May 02, 2022 8:09 AM ETBitfarms Ltd. (BITF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment

Bitcoins

IgorIgorevich/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) reported 3.3 EH/s online as of Apr.30, 2022, up from 2.7 EH/s as of Mar.31, 2022; it mined 405 new BTC (+75% Y/Y).
  • On an average 13.5 BTC (+15% from March) were mined daily in April which is equivalent to ~$520K/day and ~$15.6M based on BTC price of $38.5K on Apr.30, 2022.
  • In April, 403 BTC from mining operations were deposited into custody; 5,646 BTC in custody on Apr.30, 2022 (representing total value of ~$217M based on BTC price of $38.5K).
  • The company has ~5.9K new miners installed, adding 590+ PH/s to Bitfarms' online hashrate.
  • "In early April, we surpassed our 3 exahash per second goal (EH/s) with the start of production at our Leger farm, our ninth operating facility. This momentum continued throughout the month, with new miner installations driving our hashrate to over 3.3 EH/s at month-end, up 22% from March," CEO Emiliano Grodzki commented.
  • The company is on track to complete the build out of Leger in May, as well as the second phase of construction at The Bunker in June.
  • These activities are intended to bring on incremental capacity of 32 MW and, in conjunction with ongoing miner installations, are expected to add ~640 PH/s to the company's online hashrate.
