Civitas Resources (NYSE:CIVI) said Monday it named Chris Doyle as its new President and CEO effective May 2.

Doyle brings more than 25 years of experience in exploration and production and midstream gathering and processing to the job; most recently, he was President and CEO of Primexx Energy Partners and Olympus Energy, after spending more than two decades at Anadarko Petroleum and Chesapeake Energy.

Civitas (CIVI) Chairman Ben Dell had been serving as interim CEO since the departure of President and CEO Eric Greager on February 1.

Civitas (CIVI) is "heading for a great 2022 with guidance that the company will grow its production by 2%-9% and grow the oil production by double digits," Daniel P. Varga writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.