Pennant acquires home health business, Idaho-located real estate
May 02, 2022
- The Pennant (NASDAQ:PNTG) stated Monday that it has acquired the assets of First Choice Home Health, a home health and personal care services provider in Bozeman, Montana.
- The acquisition, effective May 1 2022, is to complement Pennant's existing hospice operations in the state and was financed by a draw on the company’s revolving line of credit, report.
- In addition, Pennant has acquired real estate - Heritage Assisted Living of Twin Falls - in a separate transaction. The asset is 82-unit assisted living and memory care community located in Twin Falls, Idaho, and currently operated by a Pennant affiliate.
- "This transaction marks the first owned real estate asset in Pennant’s portfolio. As we begin to explore opportunities to acquire quality senior living operations, we have several financing levers available, including with our own balance sheet as well as in partnership with banking and landlord relationships," Pennant's management said.
- Financial details of the transactions were not disclosed.
