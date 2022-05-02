Abbott to release certain batches of baby formulas

May 02, 2022

Abbott Laboratories headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Issuing an update on the voluntary recall of cerrtain powder infant formulas manufactured at its Sturgis Mich., facility in February, Abbott (NYSE:ABT) said that some batches of products would be released to the market.
  • The product recall followed several consumer complaints after their use and impacted Similac, Alimentum and EleCare powder formulas.
  • The list of products being released include limited quantities of metabolic nutrition formulas that were on hold following the recall. Similac PM 60/40 is also cited as a specialty product being released to the market.
  • However, Abbott (ABT) said that Similac, Alimentum and EleCare formulas that were recalled in February would not be included in the release.
  • “Abbott has implemented corrective actions and is working with the FDA to address the situation before resuming operations at the Sturgis facility,” the company said, adding it would take six – eight weeks for product to be available once the production resumes.
  • Hurt by the product recall, Abbott’s (ABT) Nutrition segment in the U.S. reported ~19% YoY sales decline in 1Q 2022.
