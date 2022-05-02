Hot Stocks: ATVI rises on increased Buffett stake; INMD climbs on earnings, AXSM slides

Warren Buffett took center stage in Monday's pre-market action, sending Activision (ATVI) higher in pre-market trading by disclosing an additional stake in the video game maker. The move was part of a series of $40B in investments that the billionaire investor's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) made over a three-week period in Q1.

In other news, InMode (INMD) climbed on following the release of its financial figures, while quarterly results sparked selling in Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM).

Gainers

Activision (ATVI) rallied in pre-market action on word that Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)(BRK.B) had increased its stake in the video game maker. The company now holds a 9.5% stake in ATVI, Buffett revealed over the weekend.

ATVI has a deal in place to be acquired by Microsoft for $95 per share. With news of Buffett's continued interest, ATVI rose more than 2% in pre-market action, climbing to just under $77.50.

The purchase of additional ATVI was part of a larger buying binge that BRK.A conducted during Q1. At the firm's annual meeting, it was revealed that BRK.A invested more than $40B over a three-week period.

Meanwhile, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)(BRK.B) also reported its quarterly results. The diversified insurance, industrial and investment firm said its Q1 operating earnings edged higher from last year. The advance was supported by growth in manufacturing and retail, counteracting a decline in insurance underwriting earnings.

Elsewhere in the market, earnings news sparked gains in InMode (INMD). Shares climbed more than 3% after reporting better-than-expected results, including revenue that rose 31% from last year.

Decliner

The release of financial figures put pressure on Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM). The company reported a GAAP loss for its latest quarter that came in wider than analysts had predicted.

Commenting on its cash position, the company said it had about $84.7M at the end of Q1, enough, along with its term loan facility, to fund anticipated operations into 2024. In response to its earnings report, AXSM slipped more than 3% in pre-market action.

To track Wall Street's biggest winners and losers throughout the session, head over to Seeking Alpha's On The Move section.