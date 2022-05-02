Farmmi announces North American sales win

May 02, 2022 8:27 AM ETFarmmi, Inc. (FAMI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) announced a new North American sales win to Vancouver, Canada; order is for dried Shiitake mushrooms.
  •  "We are benefitting from a macro market expansion led by strong fundamentals. Our high quality agriculture products are increasingly sought after as part of a healthy diet and a widely popular ingredient in countless culinary dishes. With the reopening of most cities worldwide following COVID shutdowns, we are seeing a pick-up from both consumption at restaurants and in-home cooking. We continue to win new and repeat customer orders," Chairwoman and CEO Ms. Yefang Zhang commented.
  • Shares trading 4% down premarket.
