Farmmi announces North American sales win
May 02, 2022 8:27 AM ETFarmmi, Inc. (FAMI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) announced a new North American sales win to Vancouver, Canada; order is for dried Shiitake mushrooms.
- "We are benefitting from a macro market expansion led by strong fundamentals. Our high quality agriculture products are increasingly sought after as part of a healthy diet and a widely popular ingredient in countless culinary dishes. With the reopening of most cities worldwide following COVID shutdowns, we are seeing a pick-up from both consumption at restaurants and in-home cooking. We continue to win new and repeat customer orders," Chairwoman and CEO Ms. Yefang Zhang commented.
- Shares trading 4% down premarket.