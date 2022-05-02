CIG, GRTX and MDNA among pre market gainers
- Innoviz Technologies (INVZ) +22% after selected to be a LiDAR supplier for large vehicle maker.
- Redbox Entertainment (RDBX) +20%.
- Hilltop Holdings (HTH) +14% on commencing offer to repurchase up to $400M of its stock.
- Companhia Energetica (CIG) +14%.
- BlueCity Holdings (BLCT) +13% enters into definitive agreement for going-private transaction.
- Medicenna Therapeutics (MDNA) +8% announces new clinical data showing dose-dependent stimulation of anti-cancer immune cells with MDNA11 in the phase 1/2 ABILITY study.
- Eargo (EAR) +9% on settling previously-disclosed criminal probe for a $34.4M payment.
- NextDecade (NEXT) +6% signs another deal for planned Rio Grande LNG export project.
- Galera Therapeutics (GRTX) +5% announces topline results from phase 2a AESOP trial of avasopasem for chemoradiotherapy-induced esophagitis.