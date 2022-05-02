Bilibili, Spirit Airlines, Digital World Acquisition among premarket losers' pack
May 02, 2022 8:31 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Zosano Pharma (ZSAN) -21% after suspends program for migraine treatment M207.
- 180 Life Sciences (ATNF) -12% after announcing final results from its Phase 2b study in patients with Dupuytren’s disease.
- Qutoutiao (QTT) -11% on Q4 earnings release.
- Gaucho Group Holdings (VINO) -11%.
- Finch Therapeutics (FNCH) -9%.
- Spirit Airlines (SAVE) -7% erasing gains after JetBlue Airways said it will improve its proposal to acquire Spirit Airlines to $33 cash per share.
- Takung Art (TKAT) -7%.
- MedAvail Holdings (MDVL) -7%.
- ERYTECH Pharma (ERYP) -6%.
- Coherus BioSciences (CHRS) -5% after Coherus, Junshi hit by FDA rejection of cancer therapy.
- Bilibili (BILI) -5% after provides updates on financial guidance and recent business developments and update on voluntary conversion to dual-primary listing on Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
- Digital World Acquisition (DWAC) -4%.