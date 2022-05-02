Morgan Stanley sees Apple gross margins staying above 42%
May 02, 2022 8:32 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) should be able to achieve sustained gross margins of 42%+ due to gradual supply improvements and structurally lower depreciation and amortization (D&A) improvements, Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty said in a recent note to clients.
- The tech giant's 10-Q showed March quarter gross margin, adjusting for warranty tailwind, increased 80 basis points to 43.1%, the second strongest in 10 years, the analyst said.
- "The decline in D&A as a percentage of revenue has led to an average of 125 bps of gross margin tailwinds over the past 4 quarters, which we believe is structural in nature given Apple's (AAPL) efforts to accelerate the in-sourcing of key components such as processors, sensors, displays, batteries, and cameras," Huberty said.
- She also noted that vendor non-trade receivables plus the company's inventory fell less than normal seasonality, but expects elevated inventory to reverse as supply normalizes.
- Note that Apple (AAPL) is among Morgan Stanley's highest conviction stock picks
- Last week, Apple (AAPL) turned in better-than-expected Q2 results, with Services hitting an all-time high