Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) said its drug avasopasem helped reduce severe incidents of esophagitis in patients with lung cancer receiving concurrent chemoradiotherapy in a mid-stage study.

Esophagitis is an inflammation of the lining of the esophagus, the tube connecting the throat to the stomach.

The phase 2a trial, dubbed AESOP, enrolled 39 patients with unresectable stage 3A/3B or post-operative Stage 2B non-small cell (NSCLC) or limited-stage small cell (SCLC) lung cancers.

The company said 35 patients received intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IMRT) plus chemotherapy and out of these 29 patients received at least five weeks of 90 mg of avasopasem on the days they underwent IMRT.

Galera said 2 out the 29 patients experienced Grade 3 ( defined as severely altered eating/swallowing; tube feeding, or hospitalization indicated) esophagitis at any time, with neither patient experiencing Grade 3 for more than one week.

No patients experienced Grade 4 (life-threatening consequences) or Grade 5 (death) esophagitis at any point during the trial.

The company added that these data compare favorably to the data in which ~20% to 30% of these patients experienced Grade 3 or 4 esophagitis.

“These encouraging results demonstrate avasopasem’s potential to meaningfully reduce radiotherapy-induced Grade 3 or worse esophagitis,” said Galera's President and CEO Mel Sorensen.

Avasopasem was generally well tolerated and the adverse events experienced were comparable to those expected with chemoradiotherapy, the company noted in a May 2 release.

