Fomento Economico Mexicano reports Q1 results
May 02, 2022 8:47 AM ETFomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Fomento Economico Mexicano press release (NYSE:FMX): Q1 Income from operations of Ps.11.89B.
- Revenue of Ps.147.64B (+18.6% Y/Y).
- CEO comment: "At Proximity, we recorded the highest-ever margins for a first quarter at the gross, operating and EBITDA levels, while Health achieved record operating and EBITDA margins for a comparable period. The Fuel business is not yet back to pre-pandemic levels, but it finally saw a meaningful improvement in its demand environment, recording good growth across its income statement. And our Digital efforts continued to advance in customer acquisition, with Spin by OXXO reaching 2 million users and OXXO Premia exceeding 8.5 million users."