Teva settles patent dispute with Lupin over Austedo

Teva Canada Ltd facility in Whitchurch-Stouffville, On, Canada.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA) announced on Monday that the company has agreed to end a patent dispute with Lupin over the Abbreviated New Drug Application (“ANDA") filed by the latter for a generic version of its Huntington’s disease therapy, Austedo.
  • Accordingly, Teva Branded Pharmaceutical Products R&D, Inc., Auspex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., U.S. affiliates of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA), have reached a settlement with Lupin to end the litigation that was underway in a federal court in New Jersey.
  • Per the terms, Lupin will obtain a license to sell generic Austedo beginning 2033 or earlier subject to certain conditions.
  • However, Teva (TEVA) said that it would continue the ongoing patent infringement lawsuit against Aurobindo over an ANDA for an Austedo generic.
  • The tablet, also known as deutetrabenazine, is an FDA-approved therapy for the treatment of adults with tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntingdon’s disease.
  • In 2021, Teva (TEVA) generated $802 million in revenue from Austedo in the U.S., indicating ~26% YoY growth.
