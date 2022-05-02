Friedman Industries expands With major acquisition of Plateplus operations
May 02, 2022 8:50 AM ETFriedman Industries, Incorporated (FRD)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD) has acquired two high-quality, strategically located facilities from Plateplus, positioning Friedman as a leading North American steel service center with an expanded geographic presence, scale and processing capabilities.
- In addition to the facilities acquired, Friedman also purchased the steel inventory and customer relationships at two additional Plateplus locations.
- Parties executed the transaction on April 26, 2022 and closed the transaction effective at the end of business on April 30, 2022.
- "This transaction and the processing capabilities it provides significantly enhance the strategic value of these recent investments. We are transforming our company with leading technologies and a broader geographic reach that will allow us to serve more customers with a larger portfolio of leading products. It catapults Friedman to a new level of providing quality, reliability and best-in-market product capability so we can more effectively service customers across North America.” said Mike Taylor, CEO.