AFC Gamma secures $60M credit facility to fund loans to cannabis operators
May 02, 2022 8:52 AM ETAFC Gamma, Inc. (AFCG)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor3 Comments
- AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) signed financing deal on Monday under which it has secured $60M of current commitments from two FDIC-insured banks with option to increase the facility to $100M.
- The company said it intends to use the credit facility to fund unfunded commitments under loans to its existing borrowers, to originate and participate in commercial loans to cannabis operators and for general corporate purposes.
- It comes at interest rate of Prime + 0.50%, subject to a Prime floor of 4%, with a maturity date of Apr.29, 2025.
- Upon closing, AFC Gamma terminated its prior $75M revolver that was provided by AFC Finance.
- AFCG stock is up 5% in premarket trading.
