Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) sees strong travel demand is promoting a rosier picture for profits in coming quarters.

In earnings printed in pre-market hours on Monday, the Virginia-based hospitality company reported a nearly 200% surge in revenue from the prior year to $479 million, beating analyst estimates by $58.47 million. Meanwhile, the company saw a net loss of $57 million, a 70% improvement from the year prior.

“Strong leisure demand continued in Hawaii, Florida and Puerto Rico, while business and group demand in our San Francisco, New York, Boston, Washington, D.C. and Chicago markets witnessed solid gains during the second half of the quarter, which have accelerated into April,” CEO Thomas Baltimore said. “Looking ahead, I am very encouraged by the accelerating demand trends we have been seeing month to month for the balance of the year and expect Park's diversified portfolio to benefit across all major segments.”

That benefit is slated to pull the company into the black for the second quarter. Net income estimates for the quarter stand at $16 million to $36 million as RevPAR numbers continue to pick up to the tune of triple-digit gains from 2021’s trough.

Still, the expected gains remain below pre-pandemic levels as RevPAR growth is marked aout 14% to 16% below the trend in 2019. Additionally, the positive outlook is noted in the release as contingent upon a lack of new disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic and could, of course, be hampered by growing economic uncertainty. As such, a full year outlook is being withheld until the company’s second quarter earnings release wherein a firmer grasp of market dynamics is anticipated.

Shares traded largely flat in pre-market hours.

Read more on the details of the company’s projections.