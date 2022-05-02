VBI Vaccines stock rises as hepatitis B shot PreHevbri gets approval in EU

May 02, 2022 8:58 AM ETVBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

  • VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) said the European Commission (EC) granted marketing authorization to its vaccine PreHevbri for active immunization against infection caused by all known subtypes of the hepatitis B virus (HBV) in adults.
  • The company said that it can also be expected that hepatitis D will be prevented by immunization with PreHevbri as hepatitis D (caused by the delta agent) does not occur in the absence of hepatitis B infection.
  • VBI (VBIV) said PreHevbri is the only approved 3-antigen HBV vaccine for adults in the EU and in the European Economic Area (EEA) countries – Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway.
  • VBI (VBIV) expects to make PreHevbri available in certain European countries by the end of 2022.
  • The EC decision follows a recommendation of approval in February 2022 by the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use.
  • VBIV (VBIV) added that regulatory review in the U.K. is ongoing.
  • The vaccine was launched as PreHevbrio in the U.S. in March following approval in November 2021.
