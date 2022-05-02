Japanese money managers sold nearly $60B of Treasuries over past three months: Bloomberg

Japanese institutional managers, the biggest foreign buyers of U.S. Treasury securities, have sold nearly $60B worth of Treasuries over the past three months amid Fed tightening and higher currency-hedging costs, Bloomberg reported Monday, citing data from BMO Capital Markets.

“It’s a significant amount of selling and on par with what we saw in early 2017 from Japan," BMO Rate Strategist Ben Jeffrey told Bloomberg. Still, Japan's stockpile of Treasuries totals a whopping $1.3T.

All else being equal, higher interest rates in the U.S. are typically attractive for foreign net Treasury buyers. But in the case of Japan -- one of the few developed economies in the world pushing for easy monetary policy -- the currency cost for Treasuries is at its highest in two years as the Japanese yen tumbles to 20-year lows.

Currency-hedging costs have soared to 1.55% compared with 2.95% on the 10-year UST yield (TLT) as of Monday early morning.

The move comes as the Federal Reserve is expected to hike the interbank lending rate at an aggressive pace in an effort to tame inflation, so “are you really going to buy when Treasuries will probably get to more attractive levels,” asked Vanguard Group Portfolio Manager John Madziyire, as reported by Bloomberg.

Over the near-term, "investing in Europe is better than the U.S. as hedge costs are likely to be low,” Tatsuya Higuchi, executive chief fund manager at Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management told Bloomberg.

Previously, (April 19) The yen extended its longest losing streak in 50 years.