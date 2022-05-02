Buffett buys oil equities in Q1
May 02, 2022 9:04 AM ETOccidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY), CVX, BRK.B, BRK.AUSOBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.A) spent $40b on equities last quarter, beginning share purchases in earnest just as the war in Ukraine broke out.
- The value of shares in Chevron (NYSE:CVX) jumped from $4.5b to $25.9b during the quarter, while Buffett purchased ~$7.0b worth of Occidental (NYSE:OXY).
- Of note, the Chairman indicated that he was able to buy 14% of Occidental (OXY) over only a two-week period.
- Mr. Buffett offered few insights into oil markets (USO), rather indicating that he'd read a report on Occidental (OXY) over a weekend and felt the CEO was simply running the company well; Buffett has been a long-time shareholder in Chevron (CVX).