Tinley's acquires 100% of Lakewood Libations
May 02, 2022 9:05 AM ETThe Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (TNYBF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Tinley Beverage (OTCQX:TNYBF) has announced that its has completed its acquisition of 100% of the shares of Lakewood Libations from Richard Gillis, President and COO of Tinley's and member of Tinley's Office of the CEO.
- At this time, as previously announced, Lakewood has acquired its local and state commercial cannabis licences for manufacturing and distribution.
- The Co. agreed and provided Lakewood with the Long Beach Facility, certain intellectual property for production, equipment, and other resources for Lakewood's operations.
- In conformance with this revised process, and with the City's approval of the change in control now on file, the Acquisition Transaction was concluded on April 29, 2022, and Lakewood became a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company on that date.