Tinley's acquires 100% of Lakewood Libations

May 02, 2022 9:05 AM ETThe Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (TNYBF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Tinley Beverage (OTCQX:TNYBF) has announced that its has completed its acquisition of 100% of the shares of Lakewood Libations from Richard Gillis, President and COO of Tinley's and member of Tinley's Office of the CEO.
  • At this time, as previously announced, Lakewood has acquired its local and state commercial cannabis licences for manufacturing and distribution.
  • The Co. agreed and provided Lakewood with the Long Beach Facility, certain intellectual property for production, equipment, and other resources for Lakewood's operations.
  • In conformance with this revised process, and with the City's approval of the change in control now on file, the Acquisition Transaction was concluded on April 29, 2022, and Lakewood became a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company on that date.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.