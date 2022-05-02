Carvana stock is sized up by Stifel after capital structure changes

Stifel dropped its price target on Buy-rated Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) after updating its model to account for recently changes in the company's financing transactions related to the pending acquisition of ADESA US.

Analyst Scott Devitt noted Carvana is expected to generate net proceeds of approximately $1.23B from an upsized share offering. In addition, Carvana (CVNA) no longer intends to issue the previously announced offering of preferred stock, and will instead issue an upsized private placement of $3.275B in senior unsecured notes. Devitt and team raised the discount rate to reflect the changes in the company's capital structure, which took the price target to $115 after making the discounted cash flow adjustments.

Shares of Carvana (CVNA) peeled off another 2.33% in premarket trading to $56.61 after shedding 9.96% on Friday.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on Carvana (CVNA) has been flashing Strong Sell since late December.