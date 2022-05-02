Agnico Eagle Mines intends to make normal course issuer bid

May 02, 2022 9:07 AM ETAgnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
  • The Toronto Stock Exchange approved Canadian gold mining company, Agnico Eagle Mines' (NYSE:AEM), intent to make a normal course issuer bid, or NCIB.
  • Agnico Eagle may purchase shares for cancellation from May 4, 2022, to May 3, 2023.
  • The volume of purchase is up to the lesser of 5% of the issued and outstanding shares and that number of shares that can be purchased for an aggregate purchase price, excluding commissions, of not more than $500M, subject to the normal terms and limitations of such bids.
  • Based on the Apr. 28 closing price of $55.85, 8,952,551 shares would be purchasable under the issuer bid, representing ~1.96% of the issued and outstanding shares.
  • As of Apr. 28, Agnico Eagle had 455,706,160 issued and outstanding shares.
  • Daily purchases will be limited to 341,828 shares on the TSX.
  • The issuer bid will be funded using Agnico Eagle's existing cash resources.
  • Shares were trading -2.11% pre-market.
