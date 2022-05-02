Vestas Wind Systems (OTCPK:VWDRY) falls as much as 7% in European trading after reporting a larger than expected Q1 operating loss late Sunday and cutting full-year guidance, as wind turbine makers struggle with soaring raw material and freight costs.

While Q1 preliminary revenues came in at a slightly higher than expected €2.49B, the world's largest maker of wind turbines said it posted a €329M EBIT loss, far more than the €91M loss expected by analysts in a poll compiled by the company.

Vestas' (OTCPK:VWDRY) Q1 EBIT margin before special items declined by 9.3 percentage points vs. the year-ago period to negative 13.2%.

The company said Q1 costs related to Russia's war in Ukraine totaled €401M, and it took another €176M in writedowns related to its offshore wind business.

For FY 2022, Vestas (OTCPK:VWDRY) now expects an EBIT margin between zero and negative 5%, down from a previously guided range of 0-4%, with sales expected at €14.5B-€16B vs. €15B-€16.5B previously.

Order intake rose to €3B from €1.6B, while the total turbine and service order backlog reached €48.9B compared with €44.7B, the company said.

Saying Europe's energy crisis has raised confidence in the impetus behind increased wind installations, Credit Suisse recently double-upgraded shares to Outperform.