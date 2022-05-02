Vestas slashes revenue, margin guidance after Russia writedowns

May 02, 2022 9:12 AM ETVestas Wind Systems A/S (VWDRY)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Aerial view of windmills in summer forest in Finland. Wind turbines for electric power with clean and Renewable Energy

wmaster890/iStock via Getty Images

Vestas Wind Systems (OTCPK:VWDRY) falls as much as 7% in European trading after reporting a larger than expected Q1 operating loss late Sunday and cutting full-year guidance, as wind turbine makers struggle with soaring raw material and freight costs.

While Q1 preliminary revenues came in at a slightly higher than expected €2.49B, the world's largest maker of wind turbines said it posted a €329M EBIT loss, far more than the €91M loss expected by analysts in a poll compiled by the company.

Vestas' (OTCPK:VWDRY) Q1 EBIT margin before special items declined by 9.3 percentage points vs. the year-ago period to negative 13.2%.

The company said Q1 costs related to Russia's war in Ukraine totaled €401M, and it took another €176M in writedowns related to its offshore wind business.

For FY 2022, Vestas (OTCPK:VWDRY) now expects an EBIT margin between zero and negative 5%, down from a previously guided range of 0-4%, with sales expected at €14.5B-€16B vs. €15B-€16.5B previously.

Order intake rose to €3B from €1.6B, while the total turbine and service order backlog reached €48.9B compared with €44.7B, the company said.

Saying Europe's energy crisis has raised confidence in the impetus behind increased wind installations, Credit Suisse recently double-upgraded shares to Outperform.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.